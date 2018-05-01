Strong storms possible late tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for our first rounds of thunderstorms of the year! Today will be breezy, warmer, and more humid. A few thunderstorms are possible during the midday hours with drier conditions for the afternoon. These storms are expected to stay below severe limits, so we will have the lowest level of threat risk.

However, additional storms are likely after midnight tonight. These could pack a little punch, bringing a chance of some 50-60 mph wind gusts. But, as they arrive after midnight, atmospheric energy will be pretty low causing these storms to weaken as they move through. We'll have a level-2 risk of severe storms here on our 1-5 scale.

I believe we'll have a greater risk of severe storms Wednesday evening and then again Thursday afternoon. Large hail, damaging wind, and even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Drier skies are expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s. A weak system could spark a thunderstorm on Sunday, but it doesn't look like it will have much of an impact on our weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen