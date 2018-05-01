× Quad-City Quilts of Valor announced as Three Degree recipient for May

Quad-City Quilts of Valor has been selected as the May recipient of the Three Degree Guarantee sponsored by Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, IL.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Quad-City Quilts of Valor will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Quad-City Quilts of Valor is a volunteer group that makes and presents quilts to Quad-City veterans. In 2017, they presented 257 quilts to veterans across the Quad-Cities. The group is affiliated with the national Quilts of Valor organization.

