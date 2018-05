× Moline’s River Drive shut down overnight after accident

MOLINE- River Drive near McLaughlin Body Company is back open Tuesday morning, May 1, after a car accident caused it to shut down.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday, April 30. Police say it was a single vehicle accident. When they arrived, they say they found the driver alert and conscious, but she was taken to the hospital.

No word on her condition now.