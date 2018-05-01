Longtime Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram’s job status is “iffy”

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Has legendary Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram written his last column for the newspaper?

Multiple sources – including current and former Times employees – say the columnist, who started at the Davenport Daily-Times in 1944 as a general assignment reporter, penned his last column on Sunday, April 29.

Wundram, who is 93, said he couldn’t say a lot about his current job situation.

“My status is iffy,” he said on Tuesday, May 1.

It is believed Wundram is the longest-serving columnist in Iowa newspaper history. He started writing a column 35 years ago, and for 25 of those years, wrote it seven days a week.

“My life has been entirely at the Times,” Wundram said. “It’s all I’ve ever known. Now, to be retired, is disheartening.”

Times Executive Editor Matt Christensen did not return a call seeking comment on Wundram’s employment status with the newspaper.

In 2006, a statue of Wundram was added to the Bix Plaza located on the tip of the Quad-City Times’ downtown Davenport property. It is located next to a statue of jazz hero Bix Beiderbecke. According to the Times story on July 25, 2006, it was added to the plaza by Quad-City Times Bix 7 race officials. In addition, in 2004, the city of Davenport renamed a portion of 3rd Street near the Times building “Wundram Way” to honor the longtime columnist.” At the time, then-Davenport Mayor Charlie Brooke called Wundram “a treasure of the Quad-Cities and a lifetime honorary mayor of the city of Davenport.”

Watch here: Chris Minor interviews Bill Wundram in 2010

Please enable Javascript to watch this video