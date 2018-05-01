× Iowa governor appoints her father to panel that vets judges

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed her 78-year-old father to a six-year term on a panel that vets and recommends candidates for open judgeships.

Reynolds on Tuesday announced that she had appointed Charles Strawn of Saint Charles to the District 5A Judicial Nomination Commission, among two dozen other appointments to similar commissions.

The governor’s announcement didn’t mention that Strawn is her father, but press secretary Brenna Smith confirmed the relationship.

Smith says that Strawn was one of three applicants for two openings on the 10-member District 5A commission, which recommends judges who serve in Dallas, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Marion and Warren counties.

She says Reynolds appointed Strawn and Marlys Popma of Kellogg, and the third applicant lived in a county already represented on the panel and therefore wasn’t eligible.

The commissions scrutinize and interview candidates for judicial openings and recommend finalists to the governor for appointment.