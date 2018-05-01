Fire causes partial collapse of high rise building in Brazil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAO PAULO, Brazil -- Scores of firefighters have battled a huge fire that engulfed an apartment building in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo in the early hours of Tuesday, a fire official said.

The dramatic blaze resulted in the building's partial collapse according to a Sao Paulo Fire Department spokesperson.

The blaze is now under control, the spokesman added.

The fire department spokesperson says it is likely that at least one person seen calling for help on an upper floor is dead.

As many as 160 firefighters in 57 vehicles responded to the massive fire at a building on the Largo do Paisandu street in the downtown part of the city.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to the spokesperson, who added that he does not know the total number of floors in the building due to the partial collapse.