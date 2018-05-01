Be aware of QC area bridge and road closures starting this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Construction season is well under way now that the weather has warmed up. Here are some bridge and road closures to be aware of starting today:

In Davenport, part of East Locust St. will be closed for sewer improvements until September, so expect delays for the next several months.

Crews began work today on the sewer lines between Kenwood Ave. and Eastmere Dr., near Duckcreek Park.

Traffic is down to one lane in each direction while asphalt and old sewer lines are torn up.

Also in Davenport and Rock Island, the Government/Arsenal Bridge will close one lane from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 1 so crews can wash the bridge. Foot traffic will still be possible today. The bridge will shutdown completely to car and foot traffic this weekend (May 5th and 6th) from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In Bettendorf, the I-74 off-ramp to Grant St. will be down to one lane and the speed limit reduced to 25 mph. It will remain this way until late 2019 when the new westbound bridge is completed.

In East Moline, 7th St. and intersecting avenues from 42nd Ave. to 30th Ave. will have periodic lane restrictions or avenues closed during a water main replacement.

Starting Tuesday, May 1, 41st Avenue at 7th St. will remain closed and detoured at this time.

The city has placed construction warning signs near the area to advise traffic of the road closures ahead. Motorists are urged to use a different route when possible.