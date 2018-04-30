× White supremacist group recruitment flyers placed on cars near Willard School in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — The same white supremacist recruitment flyers that were found in Davenport neighborhoods last year are still appearing as recently as yesterday in Moline, according to residents and police.

The flyers are recruiting for the National Alliance, a designated hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. It’s known as “the most dangerous and best organized neo-Nazi formation in America. Explicitly genocidal in its ideology, National Alliance materials call for the eradication of the Jews and other races and the creation of an all-white homeland.”

In January, James Mathias, a Davenport man who is a dues-paying member of the National Alliance was arrested for bringing a weapon to school grounds while placing recruitment flyers on cars in the Brady Street Stadium parking lot during a football game.

Despite Mathias’ arrest, the flyers have continued to appear in the Quad City area, suggesting the existence of other National Alliance members.

In response, a group called One Human Family QCA formed last year to drown out the hate both in the Quad Cities and in Charlottesville, Virginia. They held a well-attended “No Hate” rally in Van Der Veer Park last August as well as a symposium to discuss strategies to combat hate in the Quad Cities last December.

“While the message contained in the flyers is protected under the First Amendment, we do not condone the spread of hatred or racially biased speech aimed to undermine the values of our society,” said a Moline police statement.

Moline police are asking residents to report any recruitment materials for hate groups and discard them.