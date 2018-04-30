× Tracking our next round of showers and thunderstorms this week

A warmer breeze at times today, but we’ll take it as temperatures this afternoon will top around the 80 degree mark. These warm winds combined with the very dry conditions will continue through Tuesday which may lead to a high fire danger… so, avoid any type of burning.

Starting Tuesday, these warm winds will slowly carry added humidity as well as waves of energy in the form of showers and thunderstorms. The coverage will be more isolated before becoming more widespread later Wednesday into Thursday. Heavy rainfall amounts of over an inch is likely in spots with severe weather chances looking low (Level 1) during this period.

My want to consider leaving the windows open for the night in the days ahead as mid to upper 50s tonight will only drop in the lower 60s both Wednesday and Thursday night.

A cold front will move through Friday morning not only the showers chances but will set the tone for a very nice weekend with highs in the lower 70s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

