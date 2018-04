Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - As the city of Davenport prepares to host the final stop of the Ragbrai ride in July, volunteers are needed.

Sign up starts on April 30. There are several different volunteer opportunities, including, parking, putting up signs, helping cyclist at the dip site, and more.

Ragbrai will end in Davenport on July 28th.

Here is a link to their website, which hosts more information and a way to sign up to help volunteer.