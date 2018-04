Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois -- One of the two suspects involved in a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital on Thursday, April 26th has been arrested.

Dwight D. Washington, 20, is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The other suspect, 21-year-old Shawn O. Young, is wanted on the same charges.

The 17-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition at a Peoria hospital.