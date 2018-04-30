× Iowa State Trooper kills man who fired on him along highway

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating what led to a fatal exchange of gunfire between an Iowa State Trooper and a man along a rural road west of Fort Dodge.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a state trooper found a man and woman arguing near a vehicle near Moorland, Iowa, on Sunday. The man pointed a handgun at the trooper and the two exchanged gunfire, killing the man.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reported the suspect the had fired several shots into his own vehicle before the trooper arrived. The paper also reported that the woman involved in the incident was uninjured.

The identity of the man wasn’t immediately released Sunday.