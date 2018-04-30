D.J. Carton’s drive leads to 19 offers to play D1 college basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - D.J. Carton has always been driven to succeed.

"It was when he was probably seven or eight years old, he wrote down his goals." said D.J.'s mother.

"I cam back within five minutes and wrote down a couple (of goals)." said Carton. He said his parents told him to go back in a room, and think about his goals a little more.

His mom said that one of Carton's goals was to play Division 1 basketball and to play in the NBA.

"I came back 45 minutes later and I had those 2 (goals) written down and they told me they were going to help me get to that point." said Carton.

Nearly a decade later, that first goal has become a reality.

An afternoon phone call from Michigan head coach John Beilin has become the norm for Carton.

The Bettendorf standout has blown up over the last year, leading to 19 offers from some of the nation's best schools.

In an interview with WQAD, Carton began to list the schools that reached out to him. His parents said they were not prepared for it.

"The last six months has been what I never it would be like." said Carton's mom. "Everyday, every night, text messages." said his father.

Cartons mom said he is very grounded. "He's just very calm. He does not let anything bother him, he doesn't get nervous. He's actually a great role model for me," his mother said.

Carton has embraced the recruiting process, taking advantage of talking to some of college basketball's best minds.

"It's honestly just a blessing to be in this position. I get to talk to all of these great coaches and stuff like that and to get to learn from them, because they have given me a lot of things to help me improve as a player and as a man." said Carton.

All of the attention leads to one big question. Where will D.J. Carton play basketball?

"I get that question a lot and sometimes I'll just jokingly tell them a school if they are a fan of it. At the end of the day, I don't really know and that's kind of the fun thing about this process," he said.

Carton plans on trimming his list of schools in May, with a decision coming in the not too distant future. He said he looks forward to committing.