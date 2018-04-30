Community repays man after tragic accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois-- Four months ago Roger Loter fell off a ladder while putting decorations away and injured his spine.

"Colleen, his wife, found him on the floor of the garage. It was a tragic accident and he lost the use of his legs", said Craig Cooper.

Cooper has known Loter for over thirty years. Loter would help out on projects in Cooper's home and is well known for his constant help in the community.

"He is such a giving individual not only for his family but for friends and anybody that needs a hand or needs something done Roger's always there to help them out and always has been", said Larry Rich. Rich and Loter worked together at John Deere.

Roger's generosity is what brings the men here today. After Roger got hurt in his accident his friends got together to build a wheelchair accessible ramp at the front door to make getting around a lot easier for Roger.

When they realized all the materials they needed they contacted the 281 union retiree board at John Deere. The board then voted to pay for everything the group needed for the project.

"He is a great father, grandfather and husband and he's been great to the community, for the people who know him so this is kinda the least we could do", said Cooper.

"It's quite a life changing thing. His wife wants to make his life as back to normal as he can be and we want to be right along with her and help that happen", said Rich.

Even though the circumstances are unfortunate, Roger gets to see his generosity sent back his own way from the community.

And that's something he'll never take for granted.

The men say the ramp will be finished tomorrow just in time for Roger's expected homecoming on Friday.