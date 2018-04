× Brewed Summer Sweepstakes

Are you ready for summer? The Brewed crew wants to stock your fridge with some of their favorite craft beer and items from some of our local brewery partners.

Just fill out the form below to enter to win. You must be 21 years or older to enter. One winner will be selected to win a cooler of items including

Great River Brewery – Growler and $20 gift certificate

Radicle Effect Brewerks – t-shirt and Pint glass

Crawford Brew Works – t-shirt, pint glass and $20 gift card

WAKE Brewing – t-shirt and Pint glass

Bent River Brewing Co. – Growler and free growler refill, bottle opener, stickers and magnet

5ive Cities Brewing – t-shirt and $25 gift card

Front Street Brewery – (2) 4 pack Pint glass

Brew HA HA 2018 – 2 Comp Tickets

Geneseo Brewing Co. – t-shirt and $20 gift card

Green Tree Brewery – $10 gift certificate, t-shirt, 2 koozies, 4 coasters

Brewed – cooler, t-shirt, clip opener, sticker and coozie

Deadline for entry is Sunday, May 20, 2018.

Click here for complete contest rules.

Be sure to watch Brewed every Saturday night at 10:35 p.m. and LIKE US on Facebook!