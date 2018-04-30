× Black Hawk College announces next president

MOLINE, Illinois – Black Hawk College has announced it’s next president.

Tim Wynes was selected for the position, according to a press release from the college.

“I am humbled and honored to accept the opportunity to lead Black Hawk College,” Wynes said. “During my many trips to the area over the last eight years, I have observed Black Hawk flourish at both campuses despite the uncertainty of state funding and a roller coaster economy. During my two-day interview, I experienced an enthusiastic student body with faculty and staff who are dedicated to student success and goal completion.”

Wynes has been President of Inver Hills Community College since 2010.

He was named President of Dakota County Technical College in 2013.

He will begin in his new role on July 1.