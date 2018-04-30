A week of firsts: timing 2018’s first heat, humidity, and storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a little taste of Summer! While temperatures rise to near 80 degrees today, humidity levels will be low.

Tonight will be warm and slightly humid. But humidity continues to increase on Tuesday with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon (mainly on the Iowa side of the river). More widespread thunderstorm activity is anticipated Tuesday night into the wee hours of Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be days with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rainfall is possible with some places receiving more than two inches of rainfall. There is also a chance of some isolated severe weather. That will be possible for Eastern Iowa Tuesday night and then areawide Wednesday and Thursday. We will fine-tune the timing of heavy and strong storms in the next 24 hours. In the meantime, find a way to get severe weather alerts!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen