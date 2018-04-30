Iowa native advances to top 7 on American Idol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa native and American Idol contestant Maddie Poppe is now in the top seven after taking on Disney music Sunday.

Poppe performed "The Bare Necessities" from "The Jungle Book" on Disney night.

Viewers picked the 20-year-old from Clarksville to move on in a live vote.

Actor and singer Idina Menzel mentored Poppe in tonight's episode. The judges applauded her performance.

"What I'm seeing up here, and I'm sure we're all seeing, your growth, your enthusiasm are absolutely coming of age right before our eyes," said Lionel Ritchie.

"I appreciated your bravery today by taking on all those new notes. It was so magical," said Katy Perry.

"Your voice just feels so timeless to me. Like a situation that makes me want to keep listening and listening. You're have it since your audition and it just keeps getting better and better," said Luke Bryan.

The Top 7 will compete again for America's Vote on American Idol starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 6 on WQAD.