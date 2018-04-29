× Two people airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident on Highway 61

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa– On Sunday afternoon just after 4 p.m, emergency crews were called out to a motorcycle accident in the area of Highway 61 and Coonhunters Rd located between Blue Grass and Davenport.

The Scott County Sheriff’s office said a 41 year-old man and woman from Davenport, were traveling northbound on Highway 61 when the driver appeared to have lost control of his bike and ended up in a ditch.

When emergency crews arrived, one of the passengers was still conscious and able to speak, but had serious injuries. The woman passenger had possible life-threatening injuries. Both were airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City.

Traffic was closed off for a little over an hour while police investigated the scene, but after 6 p.m lanes were reopened.

The accident is still under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.