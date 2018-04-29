The Score Sunday – Alleman Baseball, Rock Island Softball, Jeremy Pickrel, PV Tennis and FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the Alleman Baseball team. Coming off a weekend split with Moline the Pioneers are still in the Western Big 6 Baseball Race. Rock Island Softball is 8-0 in the Western Big 6. The Lady Rocks are seeking their second straight conference championship. Jeremy Pickrel takes over the Galesburg Baseball Program. The former Silver Streak is happy to be back at his Alma mater. Pleasant Valley Tennis is ranked #1 in the state and ready to defend their State Title. The FCA story of the week features Davenport West Football Coach Justin Peters. Peters is the Wide Receiver Coach for the QC Steamwheelers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video