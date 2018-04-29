× Mother Nature will tease us with a hint of summer this week

No surprise, it turned out to be another gorgeous afternoon! We’ll remain mostly clear tonight, but a southerly breeze will help to keep our lows in the mid 40s.

We’ll be right back into the sunshine tomorrow, and winds from the south will pick up near 20 mph at times. With that warming wind, we’ll top out near 80 for the last day of April!

The low 80s will be sticking around for the first two days of May, but rain chances will also return. While much of Tuesday will have a partly cloudy sky, a few showers and storms will be possible that night. More widespread showers and storms will arrive by Wednesday, and we’ll continue to have more storms by Thursday. A few storms may be on the strong side, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on it this week. It’s possible we could see over an inch of rain by the end of it all.

Sunshine will return by Friday and so will highs in the low 70s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham