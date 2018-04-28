× It’s getting cold enough for frost early Sunday morning

Today was another winner! After a sunny afternoon, we’ll keep that clear sky in place tonight. With a clear sky and calm wind, temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 30s. This will be cold enough for some frost to develop by early Sunday morning.

However, the frost will be short lived. Temperatures will quickly climb into the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze.

For those of you that like summer, you’ll love Monday! Highs will soar near 80 with a warm, southerly breeze. We’ll see a few more clouds, too.

Our next chance at showers and storms arrives on Tuesday, and it’s likely we’ll have widespread storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham