Alleman-Moline Baseball/Softball, Rock Island-UT Softball, Drake Relays Final Day

Alleman and Moline split their Western Big 6 Baseball double header. Alleman winning game 1, 4-1. Moline taking game 2, 2-1 in 8 innings. Moline leads the conference by 1 game with one week remaining.

Rock Island sweeps United Township in softball with identical 12-1 scores. The Lady Rocks improve 8-0 with the sweep.

Alleman sweeps Moline in softball 11-1 in game 1 and 13-3 in game 2. The Pioneers are now 7-1 in the Western Big 6.

Final day of The Drake Relays. Assumption girls take second in the 4X400. Pleasant Valley girls are 5th in the 4X100. On the boys side, Bettendorf finishes second in the 4X400. Konnor Sommer from Pleasant valley takes third in the 1600, setting a PR. Davenport Central's Will Reemtsma takes 5th in the 400 Hurdles.