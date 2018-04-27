YOUR HEALTH: Why Botox could help your bladder control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE, Maryland – For 65-year old Karan Kipp, the doctor's office used to be as far as she would venture from home.

She was always racing to the restroom.

"I have the feeling I have to go to the bathroom and by the time I was moving I was gushing," she recalled.

Karan tried medication, adjusted her diet, did kegel exercises to strengthen weakened muscles. Nothing worked.

Urogynecologist Mark Ellerkmann suggested another option: a shot of Botox for the bladder.

"Botox is a potent neurotoxin and it basically is produced by a bacteria called clostridium and in small amounts can be helpful at paralyzing the muscle," said Dr. Ellerkmann of the Weinberg Center for Women`s Health and Medicine at Baltimore's Mercy Medical Center.

For Karan, it's a humorous irony.

"My grandma always called your area down there your Susie, and I thought, 'Oh my god, my Susie's getting botox before my face."

The procedure is done under light sedation using a tiny tool called a cystoscope.

"Using a small camera and a scope we fill the bladder up with water or saline, and then we take a very tiny needle and inject the Botox," explained Dr. Ellerkmann.

Doctors make about 20 injections into the bladder. Karan said she noticed the difference right away.

"It was gone. I was in control. It wasn't like I stopped drinking water or anything like that. I was in control."

Dr. Ellerkmann says the procedure can be repeated if needed, but patients need to wait at least three months between injections.

Botox is FDA approved for treating overactive bladder and is covered by most insurance companies.

