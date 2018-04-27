× Whitey’s Ice Cream Releases Four New Flavors for Spring

…and we got to reveal them to you on Good Morning Quad Cities!

On Friday, April 27th, we taste tested Whitey’s four new flavors being released to the public today. PLUS, TapOnIt is running a deal today through Sunday, April 29th where you can buy one dip of a new flavor and get a second dip of a new flavor free.

Here’s #1 – Honeycomb Crunch, which is a vanilla-flavored ice cream full of chocolate honeycomb pieces and rippled with a caramel swirl:

#2 is Mango Raspberry, which is a tropical mango ice cream mixed with a sweet raspberry swirl:

Here's #3 - Peaches & Caramel, which is a peach-flavored ice cream with real peach fruit pieces and a rich caramel swirl:

Last but not least, #4 is Pistachio, which is a sweet, smooth and decadent pistachio ice cream accented with pieces of pistachio, almond, and pineapple:

Whitey's Ice Cream is also about to celebrate its 85th Anniversary with some great deals. Stay tuned!