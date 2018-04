Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Volunteers with the American Red Cross are going to be installing hundreds of smoking alarms on Saturday, April 28.

It is part of the Sound The Alarm initiative.

This part of a nationwide effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires.

You may remember, that last month the American Red Cross held a telethon.

Well, more than 400 appointments were made at that time!

Tomorrow, volunteers will install fire alarms in those homes.

WQAD is a proud sponsor of the Sound the Alarm initiative.