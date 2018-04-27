× Update on investigation of bailiff who fired weapon during altercation with suspect at courthouse

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The identities of the suspect and bailiff who fired his weapon during an altercation in front of Scott County Courthouse on Wednesday, April 25th have been released by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Adam Demarcus Lafrentz of Davenport. Lafrentz did not comply with orders given by two bailiffs and a Davenport police officer when approached while he was causing a disturbance in front of the courthouse.

During the altercation, one of the bailiffs, identified as Timothy Hutcheson, fired one round from his weapon.

The bullet did not strike Lafrentz or anyone else. The other bailiff discharged a less lethal weapon, which had little to no effect on Lafrentz.

Both Lafrentz and one of the bailiffs were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hutcheson has served 14 years with the Scott County Sheriff’s office. He remains on administrative leave pending the end of DCI’s investigation.