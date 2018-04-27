Too early for planting: nights cold enough for frost this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got a stellar weekend ahead with high temperatures around 60 degrees on Saturday and middle 60s for Sunday. But it may still be too soon to really get out in the gardens. On Wednesday, our plant and garden expert Craig Hignight talked about the right soil temperature for growing. He says it takes a soil temperature of about 57 degrees to really get things growing. So far, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, soil temperatures are around 52 degrees for the far eastern part of the state.

With cool nights, these numbers may not rise too much this weekend. And the air could even be cold enough for frost Saturday night and Sunday morning thanks to high pressure and a clear sky overhead.

It will likely take another 1-2 weeks before we can assure you that any plants outside will be okay from this point forward. Next week looks much warmer and potentially quite wet with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen