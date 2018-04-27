× Galesburg shooting suspects sought

GALESBURG, Illinois — Police are searching for two Galesburg men in connection with a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital on Thursday, April 26.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Shawn O. Young, 21 and Dwight D. Washington, 20 – both for aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to police, Young and Washington were involved in a shots-fired call at the intersection of South Pearl and E. Third streets shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday. A 17-year-old juvenile was shot in the incident and transported for treatment in Peoria. The victim is till at the Peoria hospital and is in critical but stable condition.