Crews respond to reports of a vehicle submerged in the Rock River

MOLINE, Illinois – First responders were dispatched to reports of a vehicle submerged in the Rock River near the I-74 bridge to I-280 just after 9:00 P.M. on Friday, April 27.

Right now, there are limited details, and it is unknown if there was anybody in the vehicle, or what caused the vehicle to end up in the river.

An eyewitness at the scene told News 8 he could see that the car still had it’s lights on while it was submerged in the water.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more details as information becomes available.