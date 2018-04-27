A beautiful, but cooler weekend on track

Once again, it was another stellar afternoon! Thankfully, the winds will be dying down overnight tonight. We’ll keep the sky mostly clear, and lows will fall into the upper 30s.

More sunshine is expected on Saturday, but we’ll only warm up into the upper 50s. The mid 60s will be back on Sunday with another sun-filled afternoon.

The big warm-up arrives on Monday as highs approach 80! We’ll stay near 80 on Tuesday, but the humidity will be increasing as well. With more moisture in the air, this will set us up for a good chance of showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We’re likely to see more showers and storms throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meteorologist Taylor Graham