WQAD journalists garner pair of Edward R. Murrow awards

WQAD News 8 journalists brought home a pair of regional Radio Television Digital News Association Edward R. Murrow awards for 2018 and they will now be eligible in the RTDNA national contest.

The Edward R. Murrow awards “demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession”, according to RTDNA.

Reporter Johnnie Jindrich and photojournalist Stephanie Mattan brought home the Best Use of Sound award for their series of stories on Quad Cities area sailors working on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Mattan picked up another award, this one Best Use of Video, along with former WQAD reporter Jenna Morton for their story on a Rock Falls barber shop that is breaking barriers.

National winners will be announced in June.