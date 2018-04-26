The beautiful weather will continue into the weekend

It turned out to be another gorgeous afternoon! A weak front moving through this evening will bring a few passing clouds, and possibly a few sprinkles . Temperatures will drop near 40 by the sunrise.

Another cold front is set to sweep through on Friday afternoon, bringing a few more clouds and some raindrops around Highway 20. However, many of us will see a good dose of sunshine. It will be getting breezy by the afternoon, but highs will still approach 70.

Cooler air will drop our highs into the upper 50s by Saturday, but we’ll be back in the mid 60s by Sunday. The sunshine will last through both weekend days.

A nice warm-up will arrive on Monday as highs get near 80, and we’ll stay in the low 80s on Tuesday. However, we’re on track for some showers and storms by Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham