Teenage car thieves arrested in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three Davenport juveniles – including a 12-year-old female – were among four arrested by Davenport police for car theft on Thursday, April 26.

Officers were responding to a report of reckless driving on Vine Street just before 2:00 a.m. early Thursday morning. When police attempted to pull over the vehicle, four subjects ran from the car. They were quickly detained by police.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from Rock Island. One adult, 19-year-old Derrion Rhoden, was arrested and charged with 1st degree theft. The three juveniles – all female – were detained at the juvenile detention facility in Davenport. One is 14 and from Rock Island, another 16 from Davenport and the third a 12-year-old from Davenport.

There were no injuries or damage reported.