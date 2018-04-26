Scott County Juvenile Center filled, teens involved in car theft sent to Knox County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa ---Krystal Jones says she can’t take another summer in Davenport.

“I’m dreading this summer… I hate this neighborhood, I want to get out of this neighborhood so bad,” says Jones, who lives off 13th and Vine Street.

It’s the same street police found four teenagers in a stolen car Thursday morning. A crime that includes 19-year-old Derrion Rhoden from Davenport, but police say the youngest involved is a 12-year-old girl.

“Back in the day, you would never think of kids acting the way that they do. Now a days, it is ridiculous,” says Jones.

Davenport Police say about an hour later they arrested two more teens in a stolen car near 1800 W. 55th street.

A total of five children, under arrest and sent to juvenile detention in one day.

“It tells me we’re going to have a busy summer and that it is not going away,” says Jeremy Kaiser, director of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

But Kaiser also says there are not enough beds at the center in Scott County due to the increase in the number of juvenile offenders.

““It is extremely frustrating I mean my first 8 years of working at detention we averaged around 11 juveniles per day and this fiscal year today we are averaging 17 per day,” says Kaiser.

The five teens arrested Thursday morning are now being held at the Knox County Mary Davis Home in Galesburg.

A sign Kaiser says that could mean it is time to expand.

“That's the reality of it, it seems. Right now, we are collecting data to make sure that it is not a spike but that it is an actual trend and it does seem like it is,” says Kaiser.

A trend Krystal says that is not going anywhere anytime soon.