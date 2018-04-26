Renovations coming to Moline’s Prospect Park during summer 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- If you ask the Moline Parks and Recreation Department, 2018 is the "Summer of Prospect."

That's because the park is undergoing about $415,000 worth of renovation projects around the park.

The pavilion was first in line for improvements. On Thursday, April 26, workers were building a new staircase. Other upgrades include replacing the concrete, gutting the bathrooms and creating a drainage system behind the structure.

About $305,450 has been budgeted for those upgrades to the Grand Pavilion. In addition to that, $40,000 is going toward replacing the fishing pier and $75,000 is being spent on new playground equipment.

Moline's Parks and Recreation Director Lori Wilson said the goal is to have this all done by the end of summer.

"It's a hefty goal, but we hope to stick with it," she said. "So far we're on target."

Beyond the construction, the department is hoping to apply a fresh coat of paint to the pavilion. To do so, they're holding a fundraiser in hopes to raise an additional $20,000.

The fundraiser is called "Picnic for Prospect" and will be held Saturday, May 19th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and reservation space will be limited to around 200 guests. Click here to see event activities and to purchase tickets.

Additional fundraisers will be held throughout the year benefiting Prospect Park. On Saturday, October 6 is "Prospect Park Through Time." The event features a parade of historic time periods, a petting zoo, vintage cars and more. Call 309-524-2424 for tickets.

There will also be two showings of the Music Guild's "Grand Night for Singing- Rogers and Hammerstein." The first is October 6 at 7:30 p.m. and the second is October 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25. Click here for tickets.