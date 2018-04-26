× Police arrest driver involved in two Davenport drive-by shootings

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An 18-year-old Davenport man has been arrested and charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon after admitting his role in two drive-by shooting incidents on March 11, 2018.

Allen Jimerson IV, who lives on Tremont Avenue, was arrested Thursday, April 26. He is accused of driving two armed co-defendants to a house in the 400 block of Dittmer Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. on March 11 who fired several shots into an occupied residence. On the same day, Jimerson drove the same co-defendants to the intersection of 13th and Brady Streets, where they fired nine shots at a van.

Davenport Police investigating the shots-fired calls later found Jimerson’s vehicle, towed it away and obtained a search warrant. Jimerson was interviewed by police on March 14, where he initially denied involvement in the shootings, but later admitted to both.