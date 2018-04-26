× GMA, PEOPLE feature incredible Iowa love story with Muscatine connection

MUSCATINE, Iowa –

ABC’s “Good Morning America” on WQAD is featuring newlyweds who definitely beat the odds on Friday, April 27.

Their incredible story also hits newsstands nationwide in PEOPLE on Friday.

It’s an Iowa love story with a Muscatine connection.

A marriage’s first steps are always joyous. But for Chris Norton and Emily Summers, they’re also miraculous on PeopleTV.

“They really are an inspiration to us,” said Tim Summers, Muscatine, on Thursday, April 26. “We’re so proud of them.”

Tim and Kelly Summers are proud parents of the bride, Emily, who grew up in Muscatine. Their family is also part of one great love story.

“The two of them together,” Tim continued. “They’ve got on the one side caring and compassion. On the other side, there’s work ethic and determination.”

The groom, Chris Norton, paralyzed in a college football injury, beat the odds just to survive.

“Chris was told by a doctor that he would have a three percent chance of ever moving from the neck down,” Kelly said.

When Chris and Emily met, they again defied expectations.

They teamed up to take steps for his college diploma in 2015. It inspired millions of online views, sparking Norton’s career as a motivational speaker.

But there’s always another mountain to climb. For Chris and Emily, it was training for him to walk seven yards at their wedding on April 21.

“Magical and unbelievable,” Tim recalled.

The wedding video from documentary team Fotolanthropy is going viral and attracting more national media attention. For more video, check out PeopleTV.

Chris and Emily, who are caring for five foster children at their Florida home, are quite a couple.

They’ve also raised more than $800,000 for people with spinal cord injuries through the Chris Norton Foundation.

“It should show everyone that everything is possible,” Kelly concluded.

With each other, anything is possible for Chris and Emily, step-by-step.