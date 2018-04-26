× Davenport police arrest one of two suspects in last month’s armed robbery of SNS gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police have arrested one of two suspects in an armed robbery that occurred March 25th at SNS Gas Station on West Kimberly Rd. They have not yet arrested the other suspect.

Yesterday, a month after the robbery took place, police conducting surveillance charged 18-year-old Montez McClain of Davenport with 1st degree robbery. They also charged him with possession of 0.4 grams of marijuana, discovered in his pocket during the arrest.

Around midday on Sunday, March 25th, McClain and the other suspect walked into SNS Gas Station. The other suspect, a black man wearing a bandana over his face, showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. Both men then fled with the cash. No injuries were reported.