CHEF SCOTT: Spicy Chicken and Dumplings

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Our chef loves one pot cooking.

But he has other loves as well.

"I just love Chicken and Dumplings," admitted Chef Brad Scott, head of the Culinary Arts and Hospital Management program at Scott Community College.

"But I thought, why not come up with something that's a little bit spicier?

And you don't dirty a lot of dishes in the process.

"We'll use chicken pieces that are already boned out," explained Chef Scott.

1. Add 3 Tbsp of corn oil into a pot, turn up the burner after

2. Spread out chicken pieces, spice with paprika

3. Add garlic to the chicken

4. Add black course pepper

5. Place chicken into the pot

6. Dice 3 Tbsp onions into pan

7. Slice Shittake mushrooms, add to pan

8. Cook the chicken, 4 minutes per side

9. Add 2 Tbsp flour

10. Add 1 to 2 Bay leaves

Make biscuits separately.

1. Blend together 2 1/2 cups of biscuit mix with 1/2 cup of milk

2. Add garlic to the batter

3. Add black pepper

4. Add 1 tsp paprika

Finish the meal by adding more ingredients to the pot of chicken.

1. Add 4 cups chicken stock to the pot

2. Bring to a boil, stirring

3. Use a small ice cream dipper to make dumplings that are added to the boiled broth

4. Place pot into the 350-degree oven for 25-minutes

Out of the oven, it's ready to serve.

Place on a plate complete with garnish.

"This is a meal that will stick to your ribs," said Chef Scott.

"Chicken and Dumplings, Cheffy Style. Enjoy!"