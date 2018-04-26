× Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A jury has found Bill Cosby guilty on all three charges he faced for convicted of drugging and molesting a woman.

The panel began deliberating Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Cosby faced three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He is on trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. The 80-year-old former comedian faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, but would likely serve them concurrently.

The case against Cosby centers on testimony from Constand, a former employee with Temple University women’s basketball team. She testified that Cosby, a powerful trustee at Temple, drugged her and sexually assaulted her when she visited his home to ask for career advice in a Philadelphia suburb in January 2004.

Cosby’s defense team has argued that their interaction was consensual. Constand is a con artist, they argued, who wanted a piece of Cosby’s fortune.