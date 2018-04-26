BBB recognizes integrity and ethics in annual event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Three students and five businesses won awards Thursday, April 26 at the Better Business Bureau's Torch Awards for Ethics event at Jumer's Casino & Hotel.

The BBB partners with companies who are committed to business ethics, marketplace excellence, and industry self-regulation. The businesses that won the 2018 Torch Award for Ethics were: Blackhawk Bank and Trust, Dahl Ford, Golden Dreams Home Care, Grace Engineered Products, and Werner Restoration.

The Student of Integrity Award winners were Veronica Chavez from Davenport West, Madison Eberhart from Clinton High School, and Samantha O'Donnell from United Township.

Angie and I emceed Thursday's event.