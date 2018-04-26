Our first threat of severe storms arrives next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe weather season has been extremely quiet so far this year. Through April 10th, only 66 tornadoes were reported, compared to more than 1,400 in the same time last year.

Typically, Illinois is one of the top five states for tornadoes in the month of April, tied with Alabama at 12. Kansas usually receives around 13, Oklahoma receives 14, and because of it's location and size, Texas sees 29.

Next week's weather pattern will be much more volatile as southerly winds increase the heat and humidity across the Mississippi Valley. The sharp cold front in Oklahoma and Texas is likely to ignite big storms with the red zone coming as far north as Wisconsin and Minnesota by Wednesday.