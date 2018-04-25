× Think you can bake the best pie? ‘Whiteside County Relay For Life’ is looking for you

STERLING, Illinois- Leaders in Whiteside County are looking for the best pie baker around, and it is all for a good cause.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Whiteside County is holding a “Celebrity” Pie Auction Friday, April 27, and they’re looking for you to take part.

All you have to do is “bake or purchase the best pie Whiteside County and take bids on your creation.” You’re also asked to do a 15 minute segment live on WSDR A.M. radio Friday morning. The station is located at 3101 Freeport Road in Sterling.

The auction starts at 6:15 a.m. and goes until around noon. To reserve a time, you’re asked to call 815-441-1086. To make a pledge to Relay For Life of Whiteside County, benefiting the American Cancer Society, call 815-625-3400 during Friday’s event. I will be there live Friday during WQAD News 8 at 11 raising money for the group. To donate online, click here.

The Relay For Life Walk is taking place Saturday, June 2. It starts at 5 p.m. at Hinders Field in Rock Falls. To join the relay, click here.