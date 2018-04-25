RICO Board picks James Snider as the next county administrator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois--In an almost unanimous vote, the Rock Island County Board offered James Snider a job as the next county administrator, April 25.

Snider is currently the administrator in Stephenson County, west of Rockford, Illinois. He was also the past city administrator in Kewanee.

“I’m a little overwhelmed by the consensus and I appreciate the strong support,” says Snider.

Rock Island County has been without a county administrator since September, after the county’s first administrator accepted a job in Florida.

Since then the county’s financial problems have grown, barley paying bills, struggling to keep the nursing home afloat and borrowing money to pay workers.

“There are some challenging times ahead but with my experience we’re going to have some good days, better days then when I thought we would have…“I’m not superman I don’t have any magic bullets I think it’s a matter of doing what I can to bring discussion and collaboration between the elected officials and the board,” says Snider.

Snider will spend the next week or two reviewing the boards offer. If he decides to take the job it would be 30 days before he could start working in Rock Island County.