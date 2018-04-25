× Outdoor plans a go for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Just some filtered sun we’ve been seeing throughout our skies. Otherwise, temperatures have been looking nice with lower 60s… just cooler compared to past days. Come tonight, skies will become more clear and thus temperatures will dip a bit more with lows in the upper 30s.

Highs for your Thursday will get a slight bump upwards with temperatures in the upper 60s before a weak front slides through that night and cools off numbers by a few degrees on Friday.

That front won’t have much moisture to work with, so a few sprinkles are only expected that night.

As we head into the upcoming weekend nothing but mostly sunny skies as 60s for highs on Saturday will warm into the lower 70s on Sunday.

Warmest of the air is still on track for early next week with highs around 80 before showers and maybe a few thunderstorms make their appearance by the middle of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

