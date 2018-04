Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeremy Pickrel takes over the Galesburg Baseball Program after longtime coach Arnie Gonzalez retires. Pickrel played for Arnie and is honored to be his successor.

Twenty Pleasant Valley Student-Athletes are taking their talents to the next level in a variety of sports. Two are headed to the Division-1 Level, Caroline Sharris (Rowing) is going to Harvard University, Konnor Sommer (Track and Field) will run at the University of Iowa.