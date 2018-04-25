Fire breaks out at barn behind Wapsi Willy’s in Long Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG GROVE, Iowa -- A fire broke out at a barn near Wapsi Willy's restaurant in Long Grove around midday on Wednesday, April 25th.

Fire crews from Dewitt, McCausland, and Long Grove were still battling heavy smoke around 11 a.m.

No one was inside the barn at the time, but injuries cannot be confirmed at this time.

A woman passerby told WQAD that she knows the owners of the barn, who live next door. She said that they had to build a new home after their previous one flooded a few years ago.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.