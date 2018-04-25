× Burlington man charged with arson after setting a garage on fire as retaliation

BURLINGTON, Iowa – Police have charged a man who they say admitted he intentionally set a garage on fire as a form of retaliation.

36-year-old Terence Carter, of Burlington, is charged with arson, and is being held in the Des Moines County Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.

Police say multiple fire departments, and police officers were dispatched to 906 S 13th Street in Burlington just before 9:00 P.M. on April 24, and upon arrival they found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the fire was determined suspicious and that the Fire Marshall and Burlington Police were called in to investigate.

Surveillance video showed a white man starting the fire near the garage and officers were able to locate a man near the fire that matched the description on the video. That man was later identified as Carter.

Carter was interviewed and admitted that he intentionally set the fire. Police say he told them it was retaliation for the resident at that address having previously tampered with Carter’s girlfriend’s vehicle.

The 36-year old is now awaiting his initial court appearance.