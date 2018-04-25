Bill that would allow FOID cards to be presented electronically in Illinois passes the Senate
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – A bill that would allow firearm owners to present an electronic FOID card on their phone, or any other electronic device, unanimously passed the Illinois Senate on April 25, and now heads to the House for consideration.
State Senator Neil Anderson, a Republican who represents District 36, which includes Rock Island, Whiteside, Carroll and Henry counties, sponsors the bill and said the bill is necessary because law abiding citizens should not be charged with a crime for “forgetting a piece of paper.”
“It happens to all of us from time to time, we forget things – in this case, it might be your wallet with your FOID card inside,” Anderson said. “But no matter how often we forget things, we seem to remember our phone. An electronic version of your FOID card would make things easier on law enforcement and our court system – as they wouldn’t get bogged down charging a law abiding citizen with a crime and then dealing with all the paperwork simply because he or she forgot their FOID card at home”